Strict quality norms stall black gram procurement in Thanjavur despite 2,500-tonne target

THANJAVUR: Despite setting a target of procuring 2,500 tonnes of black gram under the price support scheme (PSS), regulated markets in the district didn’t procure a single kilogram of the pulse crop during the stipulated 90-day period that ended on June 29. While farmers blame the “high” quality parameters for their harvest going unsold, officials suspect the poor quality seeds the former buy led to the situation.

According to officials of the agriculture and farmers’ welfare department, around 12,000 hectares in the district came under black gram cultivation during the rice-fallow season that commenced in January 2025. To help farmers avoid distress sales of their crop, which they commenced harvesting in April, the Thanjavur district marketing committee had made arrangements from April 1 to procure the pulse crop at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 74/kg at the regulated markets functioning at Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Papanasam and Orathanadu.

During the 90-day procurement period that ended on June 29, not a single kg of black gram, however, was procured under the PSS scheme which was implemented by the state agricultural marketing and agriculture business department on behalf of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED). When contacted the officials overseeing the regulated markets said the quality parameters fixed by the NAFED are “very high”.