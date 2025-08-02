Tiruppur knitwear manufacturers are not keen on investment outside TN

TIRUPPUR: Industrialists in Tiruppur are keen on joining hands with investors from outside the state though not keen to make investments outside, said chieftains of the industry bodies.

Industry leaders also expressed willingness to start businesses in collaboration with Odisha-based investors. This was in response to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's recent invite to local businesses to start ventures in Odisha.

Pradhan had invited industrialists in Tiruppur during his recent visit to the city CL Kumar Duraiswamy, Joint Secretary of Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA), said, "The Union Minister called for starting businesses in Odisha. But it's not easy for us to go there immediately and start a business. We have agreed to provide appropriate suggestions and guidance to investors from that state. After this, we will consider starting joint ventures with them. In other words, investors from Odisha will make most of the investment and our share will be minor."