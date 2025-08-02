TN launches initiative to bridge talent gap in semiconductor sector

The initiative will be carried out in partnership with IIT Madras and leading corporate partners in the semiconductor sector. “This is part of CM M K Stalin’s vision to leverage Tamil Nadu’s highly educated workforce to build a globally competitive semiconductor ecosystem,” said Industries Minister T R B Rajaa.

“Our goal is to make Tamil Nadu the singular, indispensable source of semiconductor talent — nationally and globally.”

The facility will train 4,500 students in two phases through specialised 2–6 week modules. In the first phase, 2,000 students will receive training in advanced semiconductor design and fabrication techniques, under schemes such as ‘Naan Mudhalvan’.

The curriculum will emphasise translational research and practical applications in areas such as electric mobility, data centres, and space technology. Six to seven key roles have been identified, ranging from technicians to fab managers. “We will operationalise the centre at the earliest,” said IIT Madras Director Prof V Kamakoti.

The initiative will explore collaborating with the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) as well. This talent push is a core component of the Tamil Nadu Semiconductor Mission 2030, unveiled in the 2025–26 state budget.