TN starts seven ITIs for construction workers, kin

MADURAI: The Department of Employment and Training has started seven Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state exclusively for members and children of the TN Construction Workers Welfare Board. The department will offer monthly stipend of Rs 750 to each student. Also, eligible students will receive Rs 1000 monthly assistance under the Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes.

Speaking to TNIE, the director of department of employment and training B Vishnu Chandran said, “Based on the request made by the TN Construction Workers Welfare Board, the state government has started seven ITIs across the state. The expenses will be met from the funds of board. The aim is to make members and children of construction workers welfare board skilled in their field.”

“There is huge demand for skilled labourers for industries. Without any certificate many of them work in construction industries. ITIs are assuring 100% placements to the students in leading companies with decent salary packages. Number of available seats in each trade is 48 except Electrician Power Distribution. Number of seats for Electrician Power Distribution is 40. Free bi-cycle, bus pass, books, shoes, uniforms and other essential materials will be provided to each candidate,” said KS Amutha, principal in charge of Thiruparankundram ITI.

She further stated that interested candidates can get admission by visiting the ITIs with necessary documents and membership card of construction welfare board. Further details can be obtained at 82207-86735, 93822-14762 and 97897-56659.