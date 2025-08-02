TN's Vadakarai student cracks NEET, becomes first from village to get MBBS seat

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Celebrations erupted in the quiet Vadakarai village panchayat after 19-year-old K Ganesh Kumar secured an MBBS seat at the Government Medical College in Dindigul by scoring 454 marks in the NEET examination.

Ganesh is the first student from his panchayat to crack the national-level exam and secure a medicine seat, sparking pride and joy across the village.

Inspired by his achievement, the village youth have now come together to organise a felicitation event in his honour.

Born to M Krishnasamy (50), a parotta master, and K Jayanthi (43), a daily-wage labourer from Narikulam, Ganesh is the third child in a family that survives on an annual income of just Rs 1 lakh. Despite the odds, Ganesh never let go of his dream of becoming a doctor.