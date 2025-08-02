Two forest staff suspended over death of ST man

TIRUPPUR: While an autopsy was conducted on the body of the tribal man who allegedly died by suicide while in the custody of the forest department at Udumalaipet range office in Tiruppur district, two forest officials were placed under suspension on Friday as part of the probe.

The postmortem was conducted at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital in the presence of a judicial magistrate.

On Thursday, P Marimuthu (58), of Mel Kurumalai hamlet in Tiruppur district, was allegedly found dead in the toilet of the Udumalaipet forest range office, under Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR). He was interrogated on charges of possessing leopard teeth.Six people, including Marimuthu’s wife Pandeeshwari, daughters Sindhu and Radhika, and tribal people representatives, were allowed inside the autopsy hall.