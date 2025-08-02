Two forest staff suspended over death of ST man

TIRUPPUR: While an autopsy was conducted on the body of the tribal man who allegedly died by suicide while in the custody of the forest department at Udumalaipet range office in Tiruppur district, two forest officials were placed under suspension on Friday as part of the probe.
The postmortem was conducted at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital in the presence of a judicial magistrate.
On Thursday, P Marimuthu (58), of Mel Kurumalai hamlet in Tiruppur district, was allegedly found dead in the toilet of the Udumalaipet forest range office, under Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR). He was interrogated on charges of possessing leopard teeth.Six people, including Marimuthu’s wife Pandeeshwari, daughters Sindhu and Radhika, and tribal people representatives, were allowed inside the autopsy hall.
However, after the postmortem, Marimuthu’s family and tribal people refused to receive his body and staged a sit-in in front of the autopsy hall, demanding a case be registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Speaking to reporters, Pandeeshwari and her daughters said, “There were injuries to his body, including head, arms, and neck. He was beaten to death by the forest officials. A case should be registered against those involved in this under the SC & ST Act.”
B Rajesh, deputy director of ATR (Tiruppur Forest Division), said, “An inquiry is under way. On Friday, two officials – forester Nimal and watcher Senthilkumar from Udumalaipet range – have been placed under suspension.”
Yadav Girish, SP of Tiruppur, said, “Judicial magistrate’s investigation is under way in the case. Further action will be taken based on the investigation report.”