Will never ally with BJP or its affiliates: Vaiko

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko on Friday dismissed speculation about his party snapping ties with the DMK and reiterated that his party will never have any association, even at any slightest level, with the BJP or its affiliates.

Addressing reporters after meeting Chief Minister M K Stalin at his residence to enquire about his health, he strongly refuted reports from sections of the media claiming that the MDMK might sever ties with the DMK. “Such reports are baseless and fabricated,” he said.

He asserted that his party will never compromise its stance in opposition to Hindutva forces. “I have consistently criticised the BJP and the RSS in all my public meetings and will continue to do so. Under no circumstance will the MDMK have any form of relationship, even remotely, with these forces,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the DMK-led alliance will secure a majority and return to power in 2026. “There will be no coalition government in Tamil Nadu in 2026. Under the leadership of M K Stalin, the DMK alliance will win a clear mandate,” he said.

On the murder of young software professional Kavin Selvaganesh in Tirunelveli, Vaiko said, “The police have taken swift action in the case. To prevent such honour killings, stringent laws must be enacted.”