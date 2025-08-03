4,398 nominations from PwDs for rural local body seats in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: In the first phase of nominating a person with disability (PwD) to rural local bodies, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department has received a total of 4,398 nomination applications from 2,901 village panchayats in nine districts of the state.

The Tamil Nadu Panchayats (Second Amendment) Act, 2025, was amended recently to nominate a person with disability in every village panchayat, panchayat union council and district panchayat. The deadline for submission of applications ended on July 31. In the nine district panchayats, 63 nomination applications have been received, an average of seven per district panchayat. For the 74 panchayat unions where nominations were called for, 462 applications were received, an average of six per panchayat union.

In the first phase, the state is in the process of filling 2,985 nominations in rural local bodies. As the next step, the district level committee, chaired by the personal assistant (development) to the collector, will scrutinise the applications and based on the ‘service and qualification’ of the applicants, it will forward its recommendations to the collector. The collector will be issued with a standard operating procedure for the nominations.

As per the government order issued by the department on June 26 for the nomination of persons with disabilities, equal representation is to be provided ‘as far as possible’ for persons with all types of disabilities and for women as well.

“The number of applications has exceeded our expectations in the first phase. We’ll call for nominations in the remaining local bodies in the subsequent phases,” an official said.