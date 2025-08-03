CM launches ‘Nalam Kaakum Stalin’ scheme amid HC bar on use of name

TN should be number one in providing medical services: Stalin

As part of the scheme, a total of 1,256 camps will be conducted across the state, and the first phase of the camps was conducted in various districts on Saturday. Each camp will have 200 medical personnel.

Priority will be given to people suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure, people with mental disorders, heart patients, pregnant mothers, lactating mothers, children with special needs, differently-abled people, tribals, and socio-economically backward people, Stalin said. Apart from blood test, ECG, Echo, X-Ray, Scan, screening for tuberculosis, leprosy, cervical cancer and breast cancer for women will also be done at the camps.

Speaking at the event, the CM requested the people to make use of the camps, which will be conducted every Saturday. He also advised doctors and medical professionals to take care of the people who come to these camps with care and compassion as they would do for someone from their own family. “Tamil Nadu should always be number one in everything. This is my wish. Tamil Nadu should be number one in providing medical services and protecting the health of the people,” the CM said.

He also urged all the ministers to turn as health ministers and ensure the success of these camps in their respective regions. A visit by TNIE showed good response from the public at the camp in Chennai. One camp will be conducted in each zone of the Great Chennai Corporation every Saturday.