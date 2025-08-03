MBC quota: Anbumani slams DMK for extending deadline of BC panel

CHENNAI: The state’s decision to extend the deadline for the State Backwards Classes Commission to examine and submit its report on demand for internal reservation for MBCs and DNCs by another year drew sharp criticism from PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss.

In a statement on Saturday, Anbumani termed the decision a mockery of social justice. He said the initial three-month deadline granted to the commission has now stretched to 30 months without even an interim report being submitted. Anbumani said the government has now extended the deadline to July 11, 2026, even though the current tenure of the commission, headed by Justice Bharathidasan, is set to end in November 2025. Questions have also been raised over who will head the commission after that and whether the current members will be reappointed.

The Supreme Court, in its order dated March 31, 2022, striking down the 10.5 % quota for Vaniyars, had clarified that there was no legal bar on granting internal reservation to Vanniyars, provided adequate data was collected, Anbumani claimed.

“It is unacceptable that a task to be completed in three months has dragged on for years. Both the government and the commission are duty-bound to uphold social justice,” he said.