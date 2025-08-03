MSMEs in Ramanathapuram up five-fold in four years

RAMANATHAPURAM: From 2,446 units in the financial year 2020-2021, the number of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the district increased to 12,759 units in 2024-2025 -- a fivefold jump.

This, in turn, created 71,627 new employment opportunities, district administration data obtained by TNIE revealed.

Pointing to the steady rise in industrial activity in the district, the collector attributed it to effective government schemes and the assistance of single-window service centres.

Further, four industrial estates now operate within the district, housing 63 active industrial units that collectively provide jobs to 1,285 individuals across diverse sectors.

Mentioning the renewable energy sector a “key contributor” to the growth, Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon noted that solar energy production skyrocketed from 40,158,369 units in 2015-2016 to over 1,570,084,890 units in 2024-2025. Similarly, wind energy output also rose significantly, from 1,769,516 units to over 9,018,858 units during the same period.

“The steady rise in industrial activity can be attributed to effective government schemes and also the help from single-window service centres,” the collector said.

On the district’s industrial progress, Ramanathapuram Chamber of Commerce President B Jegadeesan emphasised the need for better infrastructure, particularly road development.

“Freight movement remains a concern due to poorly developed roads. The ongoing Paramakudi -Ramanathapuram highway expansion is a welcome step but other major roads in the district also need urgent attention,” he said.

He also urged the government to complete the Uppur thermal power plant project, which he believes would help attract and support more MSME ancillary units in the district.

While acknowledging the benefits of industrial growth, local farmer leader M Bakkiyanathan voiced concerns over the environmental impact.

“Many palm trees were felled to make way for solar installations. We welcome development but it should be balanced with environmental protection,” he said.