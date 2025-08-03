'No toll collection at closed plazas on Madukkarai Bypass': NHAI officials

COIMBATORE: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials in Coimbatore have strongly refuted social media rumours claiming toll charges are being collected at closed toll plazas along the Neelambur-Madukkarai Bypass.

Clarifying the matter, the officials assured that toll collection is currently taking place only at the Madukkarai toll plaza, as announced earlier.

The 27 km Neelambur-Madukkarai Bypass, which was previously maintained by L&T, recently came under NHAI's jurisdiction. Following the takeover, the NHAI implemented revised toll charges effective from August 1 and permanently shut down operations at five of the six toll plazas on the route. Only the Madukkarai plaza remains operational.

Responding to complaints from a few commuters who alleged toll was being collected at the closed booths, NHAI officials clarified that all systems, including sensors and computers-have been removed from the non-operational toll plazas. "There is no question of collecting toll at booths that are shut down. The rumours are baseless," an official said.

The officials also dispelled the notion that vehicles registered in Coimbatore were exempt from payment.

Some commuters misunderstood the toll policy. No exemption has been granted. A subsidised monthly pass is available for Rs 350. Additionally, plans are underway to introduce a yearly pass for Rs 3,000 to further ease the burden on regular commuters, NHAI officials stated.

"We urge residents to avoid misinformation and avail the subsidised pass for smoother travel. Spreading false claims only creates confusion," the official added.

The NHAI has assured the public that toll collection is being conducted transparently and in accordance with the new guidelines. Commuters are encouraged to direct any queries to NHAI's local office for accurate information.