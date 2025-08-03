Non-bailable warrants issue: 73K cases pending, Madras HC appoints nodal officer

CHENNAI: Expressing concern over thousands of cases pending in courts for decades across the state due to issues in executing non-bailable warrants (NBWs), the Madras High Court has directed subordinate courts and the Director General of Police (DGP) to strictly follow the orders and guidelines of the Supreme Court in this regard.

Citing the report filed by the Registrar General, the judge said 73,699 cases are pending at the stage of execution of NBWs from 1985 to June 2025 across the courts in Tamil Nadu.

Commenting that pendency of warrants from 1985 “reflects a breakdown of the system”, Justice P Velmurugan appointed R Mahesh Babu, a retired chief administrative officer of district judiciary, as the nodal officer to review the situation in subordinate courts and submit reports.

File action taken report in 3 months: Judge to DGP

The judge, in the order passed on Friday while disposing of a batch of petitions seeking directions to the police to execute NBWs against accused persons and subordinate courts to take charge sheets on file, also told the DGP to file an action taken report in three months.