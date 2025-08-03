‘Not feasible’: Madras HC dismisses plea to conduct excavation at Maruthur dam

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently dismissed a PIL seeking direction to conduct archaeological excavations at the Maruthur dam in Srivaikundam taluk in Thoothukudi, after the court was informed that it was not feasible.

The litigant S Kamaraj alias Muthanlankurichi Kamaraj stated in his petition that Maruthur dam was constructed 1,500 years ago on the rubble of an ancient temple built by a Pandya king. Citing that there were stone inscriptions in the dam, the origins of which can be traced back to the 13th century, Kamaraj requested the court to direct the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the state archaeology department to conduct excavations at the dam using scientific methods and publish a report of the findings.

The government counsel, representing the archaeology department, submitted a report stating that the inspection was conducted by the officials of the department, and it was found that the subject site was not feasible for excavation.

The case was heard by a bench of justices S M Subramaniam and A D Maria Clete. They observed that no further adjudication is necessary in the petition and dismissed the case.