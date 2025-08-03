Railways, Tamil Nadu to sign MoU in two months for MRTS, CMRL merger

CHENNAI: The state government and the Indian Railways are expected to sign a formal memorandum of understanding (MoU) within two months on the long-pending integration of Chennai’s Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) with the metro network. The complete transfer of operations to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is scheduled to be completed by July 2027, officials have confirmed.
The in-principle approval from the Railway Board marks a turning point in the city’s efforts to unify its urban rail services under a single operator. The phased handover will see Southern Railway continue to run MRTS services during the transition period, while preparations for asset transfer, infrastructure upgrades and organisational restructuring get underway.
As part of the transition plan, MRTS – currently plagued by poor ridership, low service frequency and ageing infrastructure – is set for a substantial makeover. The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), which is overseeing the project, is drafting station-specific detailed project reports (DPRs) to modernise the 18 existing stations and improve surrounding areas within a 100m radius.
“We want to show visible improvements before the full transition,” a CUMTA official told TNIE. “This includes better lighting, safer access, cleaner premises and improved connectivity.”
Orders for new rolling stock are also in the pipeline, and the delivery is expected to take at least 18 months. Signal system upgrades and improved interchanges with metro corridors are being planned to ensure seamless integration post-handover.
The MRTS network, which currently runs for 15km between Chennai Beach and Velachery, has the capacity to carry over 4 lakh passengers daily, but sees only a fraction of that. The under-construction Velachery-St Thomas Mount extension - a 500m link connecting metro and suburban systems - is expected to be completed by December, officials said.
Progress on this critical stretch has been delayed owing to ongoing Chennai Metro work, particularly the erection of girders for the Sholinganallur-Porur line near St Thomas Mount. “Metro work has to be completed before MRTS civil works can resume in that segment,” the official added.