Railways, Tamil Nadu to sign MoU in two months for MRTS, CMRL merger

CHENNAI: The state government and the Indian Railways are expected to sign a formal memorandum of understanding (MoU) within two months on the long-pending integration of Chennai’s Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) with the metro network. The complete transfer of operations to Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is scheduled to be completed by July 2027, officials have confirmed.

The in-principle approval from the Railway Board marks a turning point in the city’s efforts to unify its urban rail services under a single operator. The phased handover will see Southern Railway continue to run MRTS services during the transition period, while preparations for asset transfer, infrastructure upgrades and organisational restructuring get underway.

As part of the transition plan, MRTS – currently plagued by poor ridership, low service frequency and ageing infrastructure – is set for a substantial makeover. The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), which is overseeing the project, is drafting station-specific detailed project reports (DPRs) to modernise the 18 existing stations and improve surrounding areas within a 100m radius.