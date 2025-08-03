'TN government mulls hike in milk procurement price': Minister Mano Thangaraj

ERODE: The state government is considering increasing the milk procurement price, said State Minister for Milk and Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj in Erode on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Thangaraj also said the state government is paying special attention to increasing the sales of Aavin.

"The DMK regime increased the procurement price of milk by Rs 3. In addition, incentives of Rs 3 per litre and Rs 1 for quality milk are being given. Increasing the procurement price of milk is under consideration. We will consult with the chief minister and implement it," the Minister stated.

In Tamil Nadu, 36 lakh litres of milk is procured every day. The dairy sector in Erode district is performing well. The quality-based pricing scheme has received a huge response among farmers, he added.

On financial assistance, the Minister said, "Interest-free loans worth Rs 88 crore were provided to farmers in Erode district last year. In addition, steps have been taken to provide loans worth Rs 10 cr through other banks. Out of the 472 cooperative societies functioning in Erode district 72 societies have been allowed to purchase and sell dairy products for their sustainable development. Dairy products worth Rs 98 lakh have been sold by these societies."

"Since 56 cooperative societies in Erode district are operating without profit, we are trying to run them profitably. We have increased the sales teams at Aavin. We are currently focusing on marketing. We are increasing the structure, procurement, and sales of Aavin," Thangaraj elaborated.

Earlier, Minister Thangaraj held a meeting with Aavin officials in Erode. Collector S Kandasamy and MLA VC Chandhirakumar others were present.

In response to NTK chief Seeman's apprehension that seven lakh people from Bihar who have settled in Tamil Nadu will become voters in the state, Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy, who attended the meeting with Thangaraj, said, "DMK and alliance parties are strong in Tamil Nadu. We are sure they will vote for DMK after seeing the projects in Tamil Nadu."