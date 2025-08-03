Two drown as coracle capsizes in Lower Bhavani Dam

ERODE: Two persons drowned after the coracle they were travelling in capsized in the water spread area of Lower Bhavani Dam in Erode district, on Saturday. The deceased were identified as P Suresh (38) and R Manikandan (18) of Bhavanisagar in the district.

Police said, “On Saturday morning, Suresh and Manikandan cut banana bunches from a private farm in Kodapalayam area, loaded them into a coracle and set off towards Bhavanisagar. R Sakthi (32) of Sathyamangalam was also traveling with them on the coracle.”

“The coracle unexpectedly capsized while approaching Othapanaimarakkadu area in the dam’s water spread area. Sakthi swam ashore, while Suresh and Manikandan drowned,” police added.

Upon receiving information, Bhavanisagar police and firefighters from Sathyamangalam reached the spot and retrieved the bodies on Saturday evening.

“There were 35 banana bunches on the coracle, which was powered with a motor. We suspect the coracle may have capsized due to excess weight. A case has been filed and further investigation is under way,” a police officer said.