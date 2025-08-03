Youth farming internship launched at IIT-M

CHENNAI: We The Leaders Foundation has launched a Youth Farming Internship Programme, inviting students and youngsters from urban areas to experience organic farming firsthand. Participants can spend either two or seven days on organic farms managed by farmers. This initiative aims to bridge rural agricultural wisdom with urban curiosity through immersive, farm-based learning. The programme was launched during the Youth Farming Conclave organised along with IIT-M Research Park on Saturday. The one-day event explored how modern technology, sustainable practices and traditional farming knowledge can come together.

Talking about the ‘Internship for Farmers’ initiative, K Annamalai, former state president of BJP and chief mentor of We The Leaders Foundation, stated, “This internship provides valuable exposure to agriculture for interested youths. Eight organic farmers have volunteered to open their farms to curious learners. The goal is to inspire young students to consider farming as a viable, innovative career while they are still pursuing their studies.”