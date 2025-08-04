2026 calendar sales begin in Tamil Nadu; manufacturers fret over high electricity charges

VIRUDHUNAGAR: With the onset of Aadi 18 (Sunday), Sivakasi is witnessing the start of vibrant calendar sales once again. This year, the calendar manufacturers have something different to offer to its consumers.
According to Tamil Nadu Calendar Manufacturers Association Secretary K Jeyasankar, “A new launch this year is the “Porkaalam” calendar, featuring vibrant gold and silver shades. The calendar includes four distinct features, including a clock, tear-off day sheets, monthly pages, and a compartment for storing notes. The calendar is priced at Rs 2,500 per piece,” Jeyasankar said. He further stated that the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections in the state are expected to boost calendar sales by around 10 percent.
Sivakasi contributes nearly 80% to 85% of TN’s calendar production. This year, over 200 calendar designs in 20 different shapes have been introduced to the market. Designers involved in calendar manufacturing industries noted that the design process typically begins as early as February. “Depending on the complexity and creativity of each calendar model, the time required for designing can range from two hours to a few days”, said Mari Raj, a designer working at a calendar unit for at least 10 years.
EB charges a dampener
Meanwhile, the manufacturers claim that the business has taken a hit due to a 60% hike in electricity charges over the past four years, and nearly 25% of the production cost of each calendar is now spent on electricity alone, leaving them with no profit margins.
Jeyasankar further noted that calendar prices are set to rise by 7 to 10 percent this year due to various factors such as the increased cost of raw material, including polyboard, labour wages, and most significantly, the surge in electricity bills.
“Earlier, electricity costs accounted for just 5% of the total production cost. Therefore, when producing calendars valued at Rs 10,000, only Rs 500 was allocated for electricity bills. But now, it has escalated to 22 to 25 percent, forcing us to give away nearly half of our profit just to cover electricity expenses,” Jeyasankar said. He further pointed out that offset printing industries, such as calendar production, also generate employment for cottage industries involved in tasks like lamination, scoring, and foiling, often carried out by individuals from their homes. He added that it is unfair for the government to remain indifferent to the challenges faced by the industry.