2026 calendar sales begin in Tamil Nadu; manufacturers fret over high electricity charges

VIRUDHUNAGAR: With the onset of Aadi 18 (Sunday), Sivakasi is witnessing the start of vibrant calendar sales once again. This year, the calendar manufacturers have something different to offer to its consumers.

According to Tamil Nadu Calendar Manufacturers Association Secretary K Jeyasankar, “A new launch this year is the “Porkaalam” calendar, featuring vibrant gold and silver shades. The calendar includes four distinct features, including a clock, tear-off day sheets, monthly pages, and a compartment for storing notes. The calendar is priced at Rs 2,500 per piece,” Jeyasankar said. He further stated that the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections in the state are expected to boost calendar sales by around 10 percent.

Sivakasi contributes nearly 80% to 85% of TN’s calendar production. This year, over 200 calendar designs in 20 different shapes have been introduced to the market. Designers involved in calendar manufacturing industries noted that the design process typically begins as early as February. “Depending on the complexity and creativity of each calendar model, the time required for designing can range from two hours to a few days”, said Mari Raj, a designer working at a calendar unit for at least 10 years.