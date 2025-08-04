7.5 per cent quota: Just one student gets MBBS seat in Tiruchy, ‘crash course’ blamed

TIRUCHY: The number of beneficiaries of the state government's 7.5% horizontal reservation for government school students in medical admissions stands at one in the district this year. Scoring 157 marks in NEET, K Koushika, a disabled student of the Government Model Higher Secondary School in Thuvakudi, secured admission in the Government Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai. Pointing out six students in the district having benefited from the horizontal reservation last year and four the year before, educationists largely blame the free NEET coaching provided by the government-run centres, which was “shrunk” to a month's crash course this year in the district, for the poor show.
According to data accessed by TNIE, among the 185 candidates from government schools in the district who appeared for NEET this year, only 22 crossed the NEET eligibility threshold score of 113. All the 185 underwent NEET coaching at the government-run centres located in Manapparai, Musiri, Manachanallur and Srirangam, one of whom was Koushika. Bemoaning this year’s performance of students at government-run centres, educationists blamed the commencement of NEET coaching only after the Class 12 board exams for the situation. "To expect NEET-level success from a month's crash course after board exams is unrealistic," said S Sivakumar, an educationist. "We must begin structured coaching from June itself, with subject-specific faculty, regular assessments, and classes integrated into the school calendar."
Sources in the school education department blamed a shortage of teachers for scheduled weekly classes not being held regularly this year at the government-run coaching centres. They also blamed the Diamond Jubilee Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides held in January this year for the disruption. Sivakumar stressed the need for a round-the-year NEET support system in government schools starting with early identification of aspirants from Class 10, structured weekly classes, standardised study resources and holistic support, including mentorship, refreshments and transport facilities.
Meanwhile, to streamline the system, the Tamil Nadu Model Schools' Member Secretary, R Sudhan, has appointed retired headmasters in each district as dedicated NEET coordinators, replacing the earlier model where school heads juggled both school responsibilities and competitive exam coaching. In Tiruchy, the newly-appointed coordinator is expected to take charge shortly. The coordinator’s responsibilities will include selecting PG teachers for weekly classes, ensuring timely distribution of study materials, and conducting weekend sessions systematically. Teachers will likely receive a Rs 1,000 honorarium per session, and materials will be funded by the state, sources said. TNIE’s attempts to contact the district’s Chief Education Officer (CEO), G Krishnapriya, for comment went in vain.