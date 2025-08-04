AIADMK subservient to BJP, DMK is fighting for Tamils, says Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday charged that while the AIADMK has become subservient to the BJP by meekly surrendering to it, the DMK has been passionately standing against ‘its anti-Tamil and anti-human’ machinations.

The DMK president, in a letter to the party cadre ahead of the death anniversary of former CM M Karunanidhi on August 7, targeted both the AIADMK and its ally, the BJP.

“(Edappadi) Palaniswami, who lacks any basic ideologies, has knelt before the BJP and forged an alliance, much to the disgust of genuine cadre of the AIADMK. Besides leaning on the wrong place (for political alliance), Palaniswami has been unleashing a malicious campaign in his tour,” Stalin said.

Taking on the BJP, the DMK president said while the saffron party continues to “murder democracy using governors”, the Tamil Nadu government, through its legal battle, has established that the popular government in the state is more powerful than the governors.