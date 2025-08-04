AIADMK subservient to BJP, DMK is fighting for Tamils, says Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday charged that while the AIADMK has become subservient to the BJP by meekly surrendering to it, the DMK has been passionately standing against ‘its anti-Tamil and anti-human’ machinations.
The DMK president, in a letter to the party cadre ahead of the death anniversary of former CM M Karunanidhi on August 7, targeted both the AIADMK and its ally, the BJP.
“(Edappadi) Palaniswami, who lacks any basic ideologies, has knelt before the BJP and forged an alliance, much to the disgust of genuine cadre of the AIADMK. Besides leaning on the wrong place (for political alliance), Palaniswami has been unleashing a malicious campaign in his tour,” Stalin said.
Taking on the BJP, the DMK president said while the saffron party continues to “murder democracy using governors”, the Tamil Nadu government, through its legal battle, has established that the popular government in the state is more powerful than the governors.
“At a time when such struggles need to be continued even more vigorously, the AIADMK, which does not have the slightest concern for Tamil Nadu’s welfare, has committed a grave betrayal of Tamils by forming an alliance with the BJP, which deceives Tamil Nadu,” the CM added.
Accusing the BJP-led union government of allocating only the bare minimum funds to Tamil language, Stalin said the BJP, however, has had no issues with generously granting funds to Sanskrit language.
In his letter Stalin said the union government “is attempting to impose Hindi” through the National Education Policy 2020 while desperate to restore the caste-based education system, which would affect the BCs and MBCs. Also, the union government refuses to release the Keezhadi report, but is “trying to impose Aryan culture on Tamils,” he added.