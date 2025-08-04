Anbumani lambasts DMK government over toxic chromium waste

RANIPET: As part of his 100-day roadshow to “reclaim the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu”, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday visited the defunct TN Chromate and Chemicals Limited factory in SIPCOT Park, Ranipet, and came down heavily on the DMK government for failing to clear over 2.5 lakh tonnes of toxic chromium sludge left behind at the site.

He accused the state of “slow poisoning” residents by allowing the waste to remain unattended for over 30 years and claimed the sludge had seeped into the groundwater, triggering a rise in cancer.

“While chromium’s permissible limit in drinking water is 0.05 mg/L, samples from the factory area showed up to 277 mg/L,” he said.