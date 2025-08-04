Bid to smuggle panchaloha idol to Lanka foiled, two held

THOOTHUKUDI: Personnel of Q branch police on Saturday foiled a bid by two people to smuggle a panchaloha Vishnu idol, worth Rs 30 lakh, to Sri Lanka via Trespuram. The suspects were identified as M Antony Raj (52) of Korkai and T Balamurugan (35) of Kottarakurichi near Eral.

Sources said Q branch personnel received a tip-off about the smuggling attempt and conducted checks at Anna Colony in Tresepuram on Saturday evening and detained the suspects.

The idol was seized. The Vishnu idol measures 34 cm in height, 14 cm in width and weighs approximately 3 kg. Sources said the idol may be from Vijayanagar empire era and could be at least 300 years old, adding examination by archaeologists would reveal the exact period.

The case has been handed over to Thoothukudi North police. The two suspects were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. After their statements are recorded, police will transfer the case to idol wing.