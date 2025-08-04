Boy found dead inside well on Tirupattur school campus

TIRUPATTUR: A Class 11 student was found mysteriously dead inside a well on the hostel premises of a government-aided school, he was studying in, at Tirupattur on Sunday morning. Although the well was mostly covered with an iron grille, it had a small opening. Police sources said they were probing into the circumstances that led to his death.
Police have identified the boy as Mugilan, a student of Dominic Savio Boys’ Home. Originally from Natrampalli taluk in Kothur village, Mugilan stayed in the school hostel.
His distraught father, learning of his death, attempted to end his life in the same well but was rescued by police. Mugilan is survived by his father, mother and four sisters.
On August 1, when Mugilan was found absent in class, teachers enquired with his parents. The parents, who did not know his whereabouts, filed a complaint at the Tirupattur Town police station the same day. A search was initiated and with the help of a dog squad, the police found Mugilan’s body inside the well near the hostel on Sunday morning.
With the help of the fire department, the police recovered the body and sent it to Tirupattur Government Hospital for postmortem. Tirupattur Town police inspector said that a case has been registered for death due to drowning under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nyay Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
On how the boy fell, the police said that the well is mostly covered with an iron grille, but one person would be able to get in through the opening.
Tirupattur ADSP Govindaraju, who visited the spot on Sunday, said the well is situated around 600 metres from the school and is at the farthest corner of the school playground.
“The well, which is mostly closed, has a small opening at one of its ends and a ladder leading to the inside. Only a small person can go inside,” he said, adding that with the information available right now, the police suspect suicide. However, the police officer said they are awaiting the postmortem report, which is likely to come on Monday.
Following the incident, the boy’s parents and sisters along with members of political parties, including the TVK and the AIADMK, protested in the area alleging foul play. They demanded the school be shut down and arrest of the school officials. Vellore SP Mayilvaganan held talks with the protesters. In a conversation with the police, the boy’s sister said, “He wouldn’t do such a thing. Even for the smallest of the small things, he informs us. There is no way it would have come to this.”
Responding to why the premises were not thoroughly checked in the last two days, ADSP said, “The well is located at one of the corners of the school premises and is completely locked. So our search was initially focused more on outside areas. However, it was only when we brought the dog squad on Sunday, the dog smelled the body and stayed near the well. Only then, we found the body floating inside the well.”
BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, in a post on X, said the incident is deeply disturbing. Expressing his condolences to the boy’s family, he questioned why the school administration did not search all areas of the school premises even after the student went missing for two days.
