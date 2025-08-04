Boy found dead inside well on Tirupattur school campus

TIRUPATTUR: A Class 11 student was found mysteriously dead inside a well on the hostel premises of a government-aided school, he was studying in, at Tirupattur on Sunday morning. Although the well was mostly covered with an iron grille, it had a small opening. Police sources said they were probing into the circumstances that led to his death.

Police have identified the boy as Mugilan, a student of Dominic Savio Boys’ Home. Originally from Natrampalli taluk in Kothur village, Mugilan stayed in the school hostel.

His distraught father, learning of his death, attempted to end his life in the same well but was rescued by police. Mugilan is survived by his father, mother and four sisters.

On August 1, when Mugilan was found absent in class, teachers enquired with his parents. The parents, who did not know his whereabouts, filed a complaint at the Tirupattur Town police station the same day. A search was initiated and with the help of a dog squad, the police found Mugilan’s body inside the well near the hostel on Sunday morning.