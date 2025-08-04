CM Stalin inaugurates Vietnam automaker VinFast's e-vehicle manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated the e-vehicle major VinFast's manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi. The CM said the e-car manufacturing plant will address the commitment to global warming and also improve the economy of the southern districts.
Chief Minister said that the VinFast manufacturing plant began its production within 18 months after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government, and it is an example of ease of doing business in the Dravidian model government. He appreciated the Industries Minister, TRB Rajaa, for his dedicated efforts to make the dream come true.
VinFast had signed an MoU for an investment of Rs 16,000 crore in the e-car manufacturing sector, assuring 3500 jobs during the investors' meet held in January 2024. Initially, it had invested Rs 1,300 crore, he said. This will also strengthen the trade and commerce relations with Vietnam, the CM added.
Over 40 per cent of India's demand for e-vehicles is being produced in Tamil Nadu, making it the e-vehicle capital. With VinFast being the first exclusive e-vehicle manufacturing unit, Thoothukudi has joined the motor manufacturing hub alongside Chennai and Sriperumbudur, he added. The second hub is to come up in Ranipet, he said.
Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said that many attempted to grab the car manufacturing unit to their state; however, Tamil Nadu proved its mettle by providing all necessary facilities. As VinFast enters the market today, it is a historic moment for Thoothukudi, which sets its beginning as a car manufacturing hub.
On the occasion, VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau said that it is a strategic milestone in the company's long-term commitment to the Indian market. "We aim to develop Thoothukudi plant into VinFast's largest export hub for South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa," he said.
Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, and Chief Secretary Muruganandham among others, were present.