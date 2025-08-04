CM Stalin inaugurates Vietnam automaker VinFast's e-vehicle manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday inaugurated the e-vehicle major VinFast's manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi. The CM said the e-car manufacturing plant will address the commitment to global warming and also improve the economy of the southern districts.

Chief Minister said that the VinFast manufacturing plant began its production within 18 months after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government, and it is an example of ease of doing business in the Dravidian model government. He appreciated the Industries Minister, TRB Rajaa, for his dedicated efforts to make the dream come true.

VinFast had signed an MoU for an investment of Rs 16,000 crore in the e-car manufacturing sector, assuring 3500 jobs during the investors' meet held in January 2024. Initially, it had invested Rs 1,300 crore, he said. This will also strengthen the trade and commerce relations with Vietnam, the CM added.