Expedite the expansion of Colachel fishing harbour: Fishers association

KANNIYAKUMARI: Mechanized and country boat owners associations have urged the state government to expedite the expansion of Colachel fishing harbour. The present Rs 96 crore harbour work started in 2008 and inaugurated in 2016.

Sources said, the DMK government in 2021 allotted Rs 1 crore to conduct a feasibility study to expand the harbour after boat owners and fishers complained that they were forced to use harbours in Kerala because Colachel could not accommodate more vessels. The fishers allege there has been no development regarding the project yet.

Former secretary of the Colachel-based district mechanized boats and fishers welfare association V Franklin, said there are around 350 mechanized boats in and around Colachel, but only 60 could be berthed in the two jetties in Colachel and fish could be unloaded from only 20 boats due to space crunch and lack of auction halls. The expansion project should be implemented soon to improve the livelihood of the fishers, he added.