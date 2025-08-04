Expedite the expansion of Colachel fishing harbour: Fishers association

KANNIYAKUMARI: Mechanized and country boat owners associations have urged the state government to expedite the expansion of Colachel fishing harbour. The present Rs 96 crore harbour work started in 2008 and inaugurated in 2016.
Sources said, the DMK government in 2021 allotted Rs 1 crore to conduct a feasibility study to expand the harbour after boat owners and fishers complained that they were forced to use harbours in Kerala because Colachel could not accommodate more vessels. The fishers allege there has been no development regarding the project yet.
Former secretary of the Colachel-based district mechanized boats and fishers welfare association V Franklin, said there are around 350 mechanized boats in and around Colachel, but only 60 could be berthed in the two jetties in Colachel and fish could be unloaded from only 20 boats due to space crunch and lack of auction halls. The expansion project should be implemented soon to improve the livelihood of the fishers, he added.
Secretary of the association captain Johnson said infrastructure in the harbour was not adequate because of which only a few traders visit the place to buy fish. He said due to space crunch, many mechanized boats were fishing from harbours at Kollam, Kochi, Munambam and Vaipur in Kerala . “Those places are 150 km-450 km away from Colachel. They have to spend more money on fuel and tax to reach Kerala. If Colachel harbour is expanded soon, it would help reduce our expenses and also generate employment,” he said. Johnson, who is a member of the harbour management committee, added that Colachel does not have a yard to carry out boat repairs.
President of Father Thomas Kochery country boat union R Amalraj said there are 1,300 country boat owners as members. We don’t have space to anchor our boats in Colachel. During rough weather, boats get damaged dashing against each other. The space crunch has affected our livelihood.”
When contacted, officials from fisheries and fishermen welfare department said a Rs 369-crore proposal to expand the harbour has been sent to the government to be forwarded to the central government for funds allocation. Construction of boat repair yard has also been included in the proposal, he added.