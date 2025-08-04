GI tag sought for Madurai appalam, Thothal halwa

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST) has filed two applications seeking Geographical Indication (GI) tags for two popular local delicacies – the Madurai appalam and the Kilakarai Thothal halwa – in a bid to help local manufacturers maintain the quality and expand their markets.

The GI application for Thothal halwa has been jointly filed by TNSCST and the Kilakarai Chellakani Thothal Association and for the Madurai appalam, by the TNSCST and the Appalam Vadagam Morvathal Manufacturers and Sellers Association, before the Geographical Indications Registry last week.

Madurai appalam is prized for its delicate crunch, unique flavour and traditional crafting methods that use urad dal, rice flour and spices. “The quality and fame of this snack are enhanced by Madurai’s climate and the sourcing of urad dal from Virudhunagar. It is prepared using age-old recipes and methods that have been handed down through generations, ensuring a true and distinctive taste,” said the application.

“Over 50,000 people in Madurai are engaged in making appalams, and the GI tag will help boost their business,” said S Vincent, member secretary, TNSCST.

With around 500 manufacturing units in Madurai, the appalam industry generates about `8 crore in weekly revenue, he added. The snack is consumed across India and exported to Singapore, Malaysia, Mauritius, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Gulf countries.