GI tag sought for Madurai appalam, Thothal halwa

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST) has filed two applications seeking Geographical Indication (GI) tags for two popular local delicacies – the Madurai appalam and the Kilakarai Thothal halwa – in a bid to help local manufacturers maintain the quality and expand their markets.
The GI application for Thothal halwa has been jointly filed by TNSCST and the Kilakarai Chellakani Thothal Association and for the Madurai appalam, by the TNSCST and the Appalam Vadagam Morvathal Manufacturers and Sellers Association, before the Geographical Indications Registry last week.
Madurai appalam is prized for its delicate crunch, unique flavour and traditional crafting methods that use urad dal, rice flour and spices. “The quality and fame of this snack are enhanced by Madurai’s climate and the sourcing of urad dal from Virudhunagar. It is prepared using age-old recipes and methods that have been handed down through generations, ensuring a true and distinctive taste,” said the application.
“Over 50,000 people in Madurai are engaged in making appalams, and the GI tag will help boost their business,” said S Vincent, member secretary, TNSCST.
With around 500 manufacturing units in Madurai, the appalam industry generates about `8 crore in weekly revenue, he added. The snack is consumed across India and exported to Singapore, Malaysia, Mauritius, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Gulf countries.
Manufacturers sun-dry the appalams naturally, avoiding artificial colours, additives and flavourings. The GI application for Kilakarai Thothal halwa describes it as a dark-hued sweet with a rich, moist consistency, made from coconut milk, rice flour, palm sugar and cashew. Believed to have originated in Indonesia and brought to Sri Lanka by ancient voyagers, the recipe reached Kilakarai in Ramanathapuram centuries ago through maritime trade.
“Once it arrived in Kilakarai, the recipe evolved in the hands of the locals, enhanced by the delicious coconuts found in the region. This delicacy possesses a unique texture and flavour that sets it apart from other halwas found in South Asia,” said the TNSCST official.
Tamil folklore traces the sweet back to the Vallal Seethakathi period in the 17th century. The key ingredient, palm jaggery, is sourced locally. “The GI tag will help promote the delicacy in overseas markets, as it has a shelf life of over a month,” said Vincent.