I am neither B Team of DMK nor going to align with the party, asserts O Panneerselvam

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister, who is heading the AIADMK Cadres Rights Retrieval Committee (ACRRC), on Monday stoutly denied the rumours that he will be acting as the B Team of the DMK as well as intending to ally with the ruling party.

"There is not even an iota of truth in these speculations," Panneerselvam said in a statement here, adding that there was no politics in his meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin except to inquire about his health.

"Calling on people who return from the hospital and condoling those who have lost dear ones is Tamil culture. When my mother passed away, the CM called on me to console," Panneerselvam said.

He also clarified that he has been treading the path shown by late leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa and wishes to bring back Amma's (J Jayalalithaa) rule in Tamil Nadu in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Panneerselvam highlighted that his statement on Samagra Shiksha funds on July 29 was not the first on the subject. He said that nearly a year ago, he had placed this demand before the Central government and condemned the Hindu Munnani, which had criticised late leaders Periyar and Arignar Anna on June 25.

Besides, when former BJP state president criticised Jayalalithaa, he strongly condemned him through a statement on June 12, 2023. Panneerselvam also stated that he had registered his view in support of the two-language policy in Tamil Nadu.