ITI admission open for children of construction workers in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Applications are now open for children of members of the Construction Workers' Welfare Board for admission to ITI courses at the new government vocational training institute at Perur in Coimbatore.

The institute is inviting applications from students who have passed Class 8 and 10 for direct admission to courses in 2025. The courses offered include advanced CNC machining technician, aeronautical structure and equipment fitter, multimedia animation & special effects, in-plant logistics assistant, central air condition plant mechanic, and wireman.

Since this vocational training institute is exclusively for the children of members of the Construction Workers' Welfare Board, a valid board membership card is required for admission. Interested applicants should bring their Class 8 or 10 mark sheet, replacement certificate, and caste certificate.