NTK chief Seeman, party cadre protest for grazing rights; evicted from reserve forest

MADURAI: NTK chief Seeman and dozens of farmers wing cadre tried to enter the reserve forest at Adavuparai in Bodinayakanur on Sunday with hundreds of cattle highlighting his demand to the state government to ensure grazing rights under the Forest Rights Recognition Act, 2006.

The party cadre brought more than 100 cattle to the forest site. As Seeman had announced the protest in advance, forest department and police placed barricades at the entrance of the forest. Seeman pushed aside the barricades and went into the forest.

A scuffle broke out as police personnel tried to restrain the cadre. However, the protesters went for nearly one km into the forest area. Police brought in reinforcements and evicted them.

Following the protest, department of forest booked 50 members of NTK, including Seeman, for trespassing into forest area and threatening animals. Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Seeman said the state government is neglecting the livestock sector, and is concentrating on increasing revenue through Tasmac.