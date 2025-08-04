OPS keeps options open for alliance, asks followers to expose BJP, DMK

CHENNAI: Keeping his options open for alliance for facing 2026 election, former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday directed his followers not to speculate about alliance. However, OPS asked his followers to expose the “anti-Tamil Nadu activities of the central government” as well as the problems faced by the people from the DMK government.

This statement of Panneerselvam indicates that he is weighing his options for the poll alliance. A few days ago, after holding discussions with Chief Minister M K Stalin for about 30 minutes, he triggered speculations about aligning with the DMK with his remarks: “There are no permanent foes or friends in politics. That has been the history. When the elections approach, anything can happen.”

In a statement, Panneerselvam said after the demise of former CM J Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK has been losing its credibility among the people, facing recurring defeats at the hustings. “We have been struggling to retrieve the AIADMK from a ‘group of betrayers’ by establishing the AIADMK Cadres’ Rights Retrieval Committee with the hope to win the cases pending before the courts,” he added.

Panneerselvam directed his supporters to organise public meetings to expose the “anti-Tamil Nadu activities of the centre” and the problems faced by the people from the current regime in the state, besides how the AIADMK is being led on a destructive path. However, he did not name Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Meanwhile, AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran on Sunday told the media that the national leaders of the BJP in New Delhi should make efforts to bring Panneerselvam back into the NDA-fold. Dhinakaran also said Panneerselvam should withdraw his decision to leave the NDA.

Talking to reporters in Chennai and Madurai, Panneerselvam showed the messages he sent to BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran about his wish to meet PM Narendra Modi, who visited Tamil Nadu recently. Already, Nagenthran had said that he indeed approached Panneerselvam a day ahead of the PM’s visit to TN, but the latter could not be reached.

TTV bats for OPS

