Six more held in Tiruppur advocate murder case

TIRUPPUR: The police on Sunday arrested six more persons in connection with the murder of advocate L Muruganantham.

The accused were identified as Balamurugan (44), Sathish Kumar (44), Sasikumar (33), Sudarson (40), Annadurai (36) and Muruganantham (50) of Namakkal.

L Muruganantham (41) was hacked to death on July 28 near Thenmalar Matriculation Higher Secondary School. The Dharapuram police had registered a case under sections 191 (2), 191 (3), 103 (1), 109 (1), 351 (3) of BNS. Earlier, the police arrested Muruganantham’s uncle and owner of Thenmalar School R Dhandapani (65), and a gang of five — N Nattudurai of Dharapuram, S Dakshinamurthy, C Nagarajan, of Tiruchy, K Ram of Salem, and S Sundaran of Namakkal — who surrendered before Dharapuram police on July 28. “We had been interrogating the six arrested initially, including Dhandapani. Based on the inputs, we arrested six more persons, including three of Dhandapani’s relatives, on Sunday. Further investigation is on,” a police officer said.

“Muruganantham’s family is demanding a CBI investigation. They are yet to receive his body. A case has been filed in the Madras High Court on behalf of the family, seeking a CBI investigation. The petition will come up for hearing on Monday,” said Velu Sivakumar, district coordinator of Human Rights Defenders Federation.