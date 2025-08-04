Tamil Nadu likely to approve fare hike for private bus operators

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government, after seven years, is expected to approve a bus fare hike for private operators soon based on a Madras High Court direction.

However, in a first, the state, which operates nearly 80% of buses in TN, is unlikely to revise fares for its own fleet with Assembly polls just eight months away, due to fears of a public backlash and the potential electoral fallout.

The fare revision also includes plans to introduce an automatic fare adjustment mechanism, tied to operational variables such as fuel prices, employee wages, the wholesale price index, and other economic indicators.

According to official sources, the expert committee headed by the Transport Commissioner, which was formed in response to the court directive, received over 2,500 suggestions from the public between January and June this year.

“We held separate consultations with both private operators and officials from the eight state transport undertakings. Public feedback has been mixed, with some supporting and others opposing a fare hike,” a senior official said.

‘Pvt bus ticket sales fell from 2018 to ‘25’

The technical committee is expected to hold its final meeting soon and will then submit its report to the empowered committee headed by the Home Secretary. “Based on this report, recommendations will be sent to the government for final approval,” a top official added.

With the 2026 elections looming, the government is unlikely to approve fare hikes for its own fleet. Beyond political concerns, such a move would also escalate the financial burden on the state exchequer, which has allocated Rs 5,420 crore in subsidies for 2025-26.