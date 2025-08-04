Tributes paid to Dheeran Chinnamalai

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, and leaders of political parties paid tributes to freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai on his death anniversary on Sunday.

“The nation pays humble tribute to the great patriot, visionary leader and fearless commander Dheeran Chinnamalai. With unmatched courage and strategic brilliance, he led relentless campaigns against the oppressive British East India Company, boldly challenging colonial tyranny,” the governor said in his message.

The CM, accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues, paid floral tributes to the portrait of Chinnamalai placed under his statue here. “Today is the death anniversary of a freedom fighter from Odanilai Fort who waged a war against the British Raj. Long live the glory of Chinnamalai, who ignited the fire in people to rise against those who dared to infringe upon our rights,” he said in his post on X.

Palaniswami, in Tirunelveli, paid floral tributes to the late leader’s portrait. PMK ‘president’ Anbumani Ramadoss, AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, NTK leader Seeman and others remembered Chinnamalai and his contributions to the freedom movement of the country.