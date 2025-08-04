Widen roads to Vathalmalai to help grow tourism, residents say

DHARMAPURI: The tribal hamlet of Vathalmalai located 26 kilometres from Dharmapuri town has grown as a tourist destination in the last few years. However, tourists find the ride to the hilltop village risky as the roads are narrow. Local residents want the Dharmapuri district administration to widen the roads so that tourism grows and all have a safe journey.

En route the scenic route to Vathalmalai are 23 hairpin bends. But motorits find it more challenging to negotiate a 19.80 km stretch leading to the village.

The roads were first laid here in 2012 by the forest department for the welfare of the tribal residents. Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana the roads were upgraded in 2018 and a year later bus services were introduced.

Since then the influx of tourists to the area has increased. However, the narrow roads still pose a challenge to tourists.