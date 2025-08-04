Will take legal route to stop import of voters, says NR Elango

THANJAVUR: DMK’s advocates wing secretary N R Elango has said that legal steps will be taken to prevent the inclusion of migrant workers in the poll rolls of Tamil Nadu.

He was responding to reporters’ apprehension about the probability of migrant workers getting included in the electoral rolls for 2026 election.

Elango said the number of migrant workers from other states in Tamil Nadu will be more than 6.5 lakh. “By adopting correct legal procedures, we will ensure that those who are not eligible are not included in the electoral rolls.”

Participating in a training programme, Elango said DMK cadre know about the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar. The advocates wing will guide the party cadre in 2026 too like it had done before.