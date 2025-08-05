82 held in Nellai district for posting casteist content online since January

TIRUNELVELI: District police have arrested 82 people in 81 cases since January this year for circulating casteist content online.

“The posts glorified caste and incited casteist sentiments and create misunderstanding and confusion in society. Personnel from the social media wing are identifying such content, including videos and photographs displaying arms and arresting those posting them. Their social media accounts and WhatsApp groups are also being examined and monitored,” Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan said in a press statement.

Further, city police warned people against spreading misinformation and rumours regarding the death of IT employee Kavin Selvaganesh, which is suspected to be a case of honour killing.

In a statement, the police said some social media users are circulating a murder video claiming it to be of Kavin’s. “The incident took place in Andhra Pradesh. There is no connection between that and Kavin’s murder. We will take stringent action against those creating law and order issues by spreading such misleading videos,” police said. Kavin was murdered allegedly by S Surjith, whose parents are both sub inspectors of police, on July 27. Surjith and his father Saravanan have been arrested. CB-CID is investigating the case.