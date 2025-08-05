99K TN households have got PNG connections

CHENNAI: Around 99,000 households in Tamil Nadu have been provided piped natural gas (PNG) connections. According to a statement made in Parliament by the union government, pipelines for supplying natural gas have been laid along 45% of the planned 37,374 km network intended to supply PNG to domestic consumers.

As per the Minimum Work Programme (MWP) set by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board, the goal is to provide 2.32 crore domestic PNG connections and lay 37,374 km of pipelines by 2032.

This information was shared by Suresh Gopi, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, in response to questions raised by DMK MPs CN Annadurai and G Selvam regarding the status of PNG infrastructure in Tamil Nadu.

The state has been divided into 18 geographical areas for the implementation of city gas distribution networks. Pipeline laying activities are being carried out by various authorised entities, including BPCL, Megha City Gas, IOCL, IRM Energy, Adani Total Gas, Think Gas (formerly AG\&P), and Torrent Gas. These companies were granted authorisation between 2018 and 2022.