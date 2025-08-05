Armstrong murder: Can probe be based on media reports, questions Madras HC

He also said all the accused persons were arrested in the case.“If the eyewitness says he can identify the accused persons if he can see them, why can’t you hold the identification parade?” Justice Velmurugan asked.

He explained that arrest and identification parade serve different purposes – arrest is for interrogation or custody, while identification parade enables the witness to confirm the identity of the accused. The judge also criticised the media for holding “media trials” in sensational offences.

“They don’t realise their responsibility or accountability towards society while reporting grave crimes. They claim freedom of speech in the capacity of being the fourth pillar (of democracy),” he said.

Directing the respondent authorities to file a counter-affidavit, the judge adjourned the hearing to August 20. In her plea, Porkodi alleged the investigation into Armstrong’s murder was neither fair nor effective, and prayed for the court to order a CBI probe. Armstrong’s brother has also filed a similar petition, on which the court has reserved orders.