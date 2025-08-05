Armstrong murder: Can probe be based on media reports, questions Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday questioned the police whether the investigations and the trial in criminal cases can be done based on media reports. Justice P Velmurugan raised the query while hearing a petition filed by Porkodi, wife of slain BSP leader K Armstrong, seeking a CBI probe into her husband’s murder, alleging bias and slackness on the part of the police.
The judge was irate over the submission of the government advocate, representing the Greater Chennai Police, that an identification parade was not conducted as the photographs of the accused had already been published and broadcast by the media.
He also said all the accused persons were arrested in the case.“If the eyewitness says he can identify the accused persons if he can see them, why can’t you hold the identification parade?” Justice Velmurugan asked.
He explained that arrest and identification parade serve different purposes – arrest is for interrogation or custody, while identification parade enables the witness to confirm the identity of the accused. The judge also criticised the media for holding “media trials” in sensational offences.
“They don’t realise their responsibility or accountability towards society while reporting grave crimes. They claim freedom of speech in the capacity of being the fourth pillar (of democracy),” he said.
Directing the respondent authorities to file a counter-affidavit, the judge adjourned the hearing to August 20. In her plea, Porkodi alleged the investigation into Armstrong’s murder was neither fair nor effective, and prayed for the court to order a CBI probe. Armstrong’s brother has also filed a similar petition, on which the court has reserved orders.