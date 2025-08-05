CPI(M) leader raises alarm over honour killings, slams Modi govt’s policies and ECI bias

"The foreign policy of the Narendra Modi-led government has failed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not spoken out against the imposition of 25% tariff on Indian goods. So far, there has been no debate even in the Parliament. This move could severely impact many MSMEs and small-scale industries across the country," Balakrishnan said.

Citing the row over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral lists in Bihar, Balakrishnan said, "The ECI has effectively been turned into a subservient wing of the BJP. In Bihar 69 lakh voters have been removed from the voters' list. Our basic "Right to Vote' is under threat.

There are also rumours that many voters will be removed from West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu too. The minorities, especially Muslims and others, will be denied their voting rights. The ECI is even opposing the Supreme Court's advice. The INDIA bloc will conduct a protest on August 8 and the CPI(M) will hold a protest on August 12."

Speaking about the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu, he said, "Edappadi K Palaniswami has repeatedly stated that an NDA government will form in Tamil Nadu. The NDA is crumbling. O Panneerselvam has already announced that he is not with the BJP alliance. It is a good thing for Tamil Nadu."