Disabled TNPSC aspirants forced to wait four hours for scribe form

MADURAI: A group of visually impaired people who would be appearing for TNPSC Group 2 examinations waited for more than four hours in the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) ophthalmology department on Monday to get approval in a form which would help them get scribes. They returned empty handed as the HoD had gone to the medical college.
Sources said the HoD’s signature was not mandatory and that there has been a miscommunication between staff and the group. The aspirants have been told to come back on Tuesday.
Speaking to TNIE, M S Srikant (26) said, “I am blind by birth, but that did not deter me. I completed MA and BEd, and will be appearing for the TNPSC group 2 exam. But the department has sought approval in a form, which will help to get a person (scribe) to assist me in writing the exams.
Along with a group of friends like me, I arrived at the Ophthalmology Department around 9 am, and was told by the staff to wait. Around 11.30 am, we were taken for eye test and then made to wait for some more time. Around 1 pm, the staff mentioned that the scribe form should be signed (approved) by Head of Department (Ophthalmology), but she had gone to Madurai Medical College (MMC) and we were told to come on Tuesday.”
Manikandan, a guide said, “Since, the aspirants are totally blind, I came with them to the GRH. The exam is scheduled on September 28, and the dealine to submit the form is August 13. All students waited from 9 am. However, the staff merely registered their name.
They did not carry out any tests until 11.30 am. Many students had skipped breakfast to be in the hospital on time. They were disappointed.” GRH officials denied there was delay. Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr S Saravanan said, “There has been a miscommunication between the aspirants and staff .
They don’t have to wait for the HoD’s approval in scribe form. An assistant professor can give approval for it. They need not have waited for so long, and could have approached a specialist for this matter. We believe they were wrongly guided. Once they come tomorrow, we will give priority to them.”