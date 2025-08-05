Durai Vaiko meets PM for rescue of TN student from Russia

CHENNAI: Tiruchy MP and MDMK principal secretary Durai Vaiko on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament, seeking his intervention to rescue Kishore Saravanan, a medical student from Cuddalore district studying in Russia, who has been conscripted into the Russian Army along with 125 other Indians.

He handed over a letter signed by 68 MPs from 15 political parties, urging the union government to initiate immediate diplomatic measures to bring the affected Indians home safely. Any delay could endanger their lives, the MP stated.

The PM assured that efforts to secure the release of all affected Indians were already under way and would be expedited. Later, Durai Vaiko met foreign secretary Vikram Misri. A statement from Vaiko said Misri acknowledged the gravity of the situation and assured appropriate action.

Petition moved in HC

Meanwhile, advocate A P Suryaprakasam has moved the Madras High Court praying for orders to the Ministry of External Affairs and authorities concerned of the centre and state governments to secure Saravanan’s release. The petitioner said Saravanan had called his parents and informed them of his “illegal detention”. The advocate sought the court’s intervention based on a representation he had sent to the governments on July 21.