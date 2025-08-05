EPS promises 24-hour three-phase power for farmers if voted to power

Traders who took part in the meeting expressed concern over GST and tax burdens. Palaniswami said 24,000 waterbodies under the Rural Development Department and 6,000 of 14,000 under the Public Works Department were desilted during the AIADMK regime for which a sum of Rs 1,240 crore was allocated. Check dams were also built to prevent freshwater from draining into the sea. Campaigning in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai, Palaniswami cited the death of Congress district president Jayakumar Dhanasingh and the killing of retired SI Zakhir Hussain, and criticised the government.

“Zakhir was hacked to death after he made a video appeal to Chief Minister M K Stalin seeking protection. Everyone saw it, except the chief minister. Had Stalin acted immediately, Zakhir might have been alive today. Jayakumar was found charred to death with his hands and legs tied. Till date, the police is unable to crack the case. TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai is not questioning all this,” Palaniswami said.

However, the AIADMK leader did not talk about the recent ‘honour killing’ of Kavin Selvaganesh.