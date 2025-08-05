Five check dams built across Palar, says Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Monday countered the allegations made recently by PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss that not a single check dam had been constructed across the Palar although the minister belonged to Vellore district through which the river flowed.

Referring to PMK leader’s criticism without directly naming him, Duraimurugan said he was surprised by the “baseless” allegation.

He listed five check dams that were constructed across the Palar when he was the minister for the department concerned under former CM M Karunanidhi and incumbent CM MK Stalin. Duraimurugan also said construction of check dams is under way in four places this year.