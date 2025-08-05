Madras HC directs TN govt to decide on horizontal reservation for transpersons in education, employment

CHENNAI: Appreciating the Tamil Nadu government for the implementation of the Tamil Nadu State Policy for Transgender Persons, 2025, the Madras High Court has directed the state to take a decision on the request from the community for horizontal reservation in education and employment.

The direction was given by Justice N Anand Venkatesh on the request made by a representative of the community pointing to Clause 3.7 of the policy which uses the term "Right to Representation in Employment and Educational Institution".

He said it is not clear as to whether the Government wants to provide horizontal reservation to the transgender and intersex persons as it has always been the request by the community and has been reflected in many of the earlier orders passed by the various Courts, Justice N Anand Venkatesh said in an order passed on Monday.

“Hence, the State Government is directed to take a decision in this regard so that the transgender and intersex persons need not knock the doors of this Court every time and seek for reservation in public employment and educational institutions,” the judge said in an order passed on Monday.