MDMK files impleading petition in flagpole case

MADURAI: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) has filed an impleading petition before a full bench of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court in an appeal filed against a single judge’s order directing removal of all permanent flagpoles erected by political parties in public places across the state.

MDMK general secretary V Vaiko said in the petition that exhibiting its political flag and symbol is the fundamental right of every political party and is guaranteed by the Constitution.

The reasons cited by the single judge for restricting the erection of flagpoles could be easily overcome by framing certain rules and regulations, he added.

Stating that his party is aggrieved by the single judge’s order, Vaiko requested the court to add him as a party to the appeal to express his stand on the matter. Similar petitions have been filed by CPI and TVK. The appeal is scheduled to be heard on August 6.