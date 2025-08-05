Open bone density test labs, increase insurance cover for elderly: Experts

TIRUCHY: With bone-related ailments being diagonsed among the elderly in Tiruchy regularly, orthopaedic specialists have urged the Tamil Nadu government to strengthen early detection infrastructure and expand financial aid under public health insurance schemes.

At a press meet held at the Tiruchy Press Club on Monday, the Tiruchy Orthopaedic Society flagged an increase in cases of osteoporosis, arthritis, spinal compression, and fragility fractures in the past decade especially among women above 55-years-of-age driven by age-related hormonal changes, poor nutrition, sedentary lifestyles, and lack of sunlight exposure.

“Bone health among the elderly is now a public health challenge. Many patients come to us only after a fall or fracture, which could have been prevented with timely screening,” said Dr K Balasubramanian, president of Tiruchy Orthopaedic Society. The association has placed two key demands before the state government.

First, they have called for an increase in the insurance ceiling for elderly patients under the CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), to reduce financial dependence on family members. Second, they have urged the establishment of bone mineral density (BMD) scan centres in all Government Medical College Hospitals to ensure early detection and timely intervention.