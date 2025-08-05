Pitbull mauls seven-year-old girl in Chennai, owner held

CHENNAI: A seven-year-old girl suffered injuries to her face after being attacked by her house owner’s pitbull in the IOC area near Tondiarpet, Chennai, on Sunday morning. She is undergoing treatment at the Stanley Government Medical College and Hospital and is said to be stable.

Police said the dog belonged to Jothi (45), who lives on the ground floor of the building. The girl, who lives with her parents on the first floor, was bitten on the forehead and chin when she came downstairs.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to her aid and took her to hospital. Speaking to TNIE, a corporation official, who visited the girl on Monday, said she was stable. The official said the three-year-old pitbull was brought home by the owner from a relative’s house a month ago.