Reopen cooperative sugar mill in Alanganallur, urge farmers

MADURAI: Farmers in Alanganallur have raised concerns of foul play in the total area of farmland registered under the Alanganallur cooperative sugarcane mill, simultaneously highlighting that falling short of meeting the criterion has been the major reason for the delay in reopening the mill.

They alleged that several private mills are registering farmland in the cooperative command areas under their names, and urged the state government to take action.

Owing to consecutive years of drought, the decades-old Alanganallur sugar mill terminated operations between 2020 and 2021, and continued to stay shut despite a series of farmer protests. Recently, the farmers associated with the CITU announced a massive protest, demanding that the mill be reopened in the first week of August.

Many sugarcane farmers in Madurai have demanded the same during subsequent agricultural grievance redressal meetings. With the elections coming up next year, several farmers count on the government to take favourable action in the issue.

On the status of the mill, collector K J Praveen Kumar said, "The mill requires 1-1.5 lakh tonnes of sugarcane for operation, for which about 1,000 hectares need to be registered under the cooperative sugarcane mill. But, as of June 2025, only 200 acres have been registered. Since the Alanganallur sugar mill is non-operational, sugarcane is temporarily being diverted to Thanjavur Aringar Anna Sugar Mill."