Teen found dead near field in Red Hills

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old was found dead near a playground at Red Hills on Monday morning, triggering suspicion of murder. Two suspects have been detained.

The deceased, identified as Rajesh, of Neyveli village near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district, was employed at a private firm in Panapakkam, the police said. Bloodstains on his shirt and head have led the police to believe that he was assaulted before being hanged to make it appear as death by suicide.

The body was sent to Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem. The police are probing whether a liquor party took place at the spot the previous night and if Rajesh was involved in any quarrel. A police team is questioning his relatives and friends. CCTV footage is being reviewed.

The police said it was difficult to track his movements prior to his death as he did not use a mobile phone. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 & suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)